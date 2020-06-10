Mashaba stands by Joburg's ex-top cop Tembe over controversial appointment

Former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba has thrown his weight behind the city’s ex-police chief David Tembe despite the controversy over his appointment as he was apparently “unqualified” to be the top cop in the country's economic hub. On Tuesday, Mashaba’s new People’s Dialogue organisation gave its full support to Tembe despite scathing draft findings made by Public Protector Busi Mkhwebane about his suitability as head of the Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD). In her draft report, which The Star has seen, Mkhwebane provisionally found that, among other issues, Tembe was ranked a lowly fifth out of eight candidates interviewed for the position he was appointed to in 2017. It was further found that he submitted unsigned documents and qualifications to the public protector's office and failed to do a mandatory refresher course prior to being reappointed by the city. Tembe, Mkhwebane’s draft report found, stopped working for the city in 2013 and, in line with provisions of the Rustenburg Document, which guides the national standards for traffic training centres, he was supposed to do a refresher course after being out of the service for more than 12 consecutive months.

“Importantly, the post advertisement for chief of the JMPD required a candidate to have a ‘bachelor’s degree or equivalent qualification in an appropriate field, such as police and/or management.’

“As shown in the evidence, Mr Tembe does not have a degree. Mr Tembe only has a three-year diploma in management from the now defunct Mentor Business College,” the report read.

In a statement, Mashaba welcomed Tembe to his People’s Dialogue, saying he would assist in designing a blueprint for community safety.

"Tembe has a wealth of experience in policing, community safety emergency services going back to 1981,” Mashaba stated.

People’s Dialogue spokesperson Michael Beaumont said they would not want to comment fully on Mkhwebane’s draft report as it was not yet final and could change after Mashaba and Tembe had made their submissions.

“We are very confident that the submissions being made by Mr Mashaba and chief Tembe will provide very strong evidence as to why these findings shouldn't be in the final report.

“We will be engaged in this process in good faith; I think it’s important that we do so. But both Mr Mashaba and chief Tembe are committed to challenge those (negative) findings should they remain in the final report,” Beaumont said.

Oupa Segalwe, spokesperson of the public protector's office, said that Mkhwebane was also unhappy about the leaked draft report, which was why the office had opened a criminal case that could land a transgressor with a fine of up to R40000 or 12 months’ imprisonment.

“The public protector discourages the publishing of such documents as it prejudices the affected parties and has the potential to strain relations between her office and such parties. Publicising such information also has the unfortunate potential of jeopardising investigations,” Segalwe said.