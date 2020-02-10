Mashaba to boycott SONA: Nothing new will come from this bizarre ritual, he says









Founder of the People's Dialogue Herman Mashaba. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - Former Joburg mayor and now founder of the People's Dialogue Herman Mashaba says he will boycott the 2020 State Of the Nation Address (SONA) scheduled to take place this Thursday in Cape Town. In a statement, Mashaba said that year after year people were confronted by the display of political disconnection from the lived experiences of South Africans and presidents would stand before the nation and describe a country that leaves most wondering which one they live in. "Members of Parliament (MPs) swan around in their matric dance outfits, walking down red carpets like Hollywood stars. Debates follow, which appear to be more about witty come-backs, political point scoring and affirmation from equally out of touch MPs," he said. The businessman-turned-politician said there was was nothing new that could be expected from the SONA. "What tough talk will we hear about our ailing state-owned entities while we continue to sink billions into these failings businesses?

"How many jobs will we be told will be created in the year ahead? Watching this bizarre ritual, I find myself asking the question: How does any of this benefit the people of our country? I am still searching for an answer," he said.

The People's Dialogue leader said the SONA was a symptom of a broken political system in that it serves itself, the politicians and parties within it.

He said that the majority of the voting-age population have given up on our political system and watching SONA will show why. Mashaba also reiterated that the solutions to the greatest challenges will not come from the fancy-dress show taking place in Cape Town on Thursday, but from South Africans.

The Star