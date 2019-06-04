Residents of Alexandra picking up what is left of their homes after their homes were demolished. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The City of Joburg have said the key issue in question for the Alexandra residents whose houses were demolished last week was respecting residents’ human rights and restoring their dignity. This came after Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba apologised to residents and then promised that the City of Joburg will immediately rebuild their houses on Monday.

"The City must make a plan within the next few weeks. The City must rebuild your structures. I understand you are here illegally, but the City removed you illegally. Two wrongs do not make a right. Basically, as much as you occupied this land illegally, not because you are criminals but because you had no choice, the City came in and also committed a crime by removing your structures," Mashaba said.

Mashaba’s acting spokesperson Olebogeng Molatlhwa said on Tuesday that the mayor was appreciative of the fact that the structures in question were erected illegally and that the actions of the residents could not be condoned.

“However, the key issue for the mayor is the question of respecting residents' human rights and restoring their dignity,” he said. “It is also for this reason that the mayor has taken issue with the manner in which the evictions were carried out, and subsequently instructed the City Manager to initiate an independent investigation into the entire process.”

Molatlhwa added that the process of rebuilding will look at creating suitable temporary structures with the view of relocating those affected in the long-term through a structured development plan.

The City has said that as of Tuesday morning, a number of meetings were held to establish issues related to funding.

“An announcement should be forthcoming once a decision has been taken,” said Molatlhwa.

The Star