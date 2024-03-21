Mashoto Seropo, 16, pens a poetry book to soothe the hearts of those facing hardships in life

A Grade 12 learner from Rantobeng Senior Secondary School in Limpopo has published her first poetry book, aimed at healing people from the hardships they encounter in life. At just 16 years old, one could be intrigued by what prompted the young, talented, and passionate poet to pen a poetry book.

Speaking to The Star, Mashoto Seropo explained that she published her first Sepedi poetry book titled, “Dikeledi gotšwa pelong yaka” which translates as “Tears from my heart”. According to Mashoto, the high rates of oppression, violence and corruption in her province are the driving force behind the book. The book consists of 42 poems. “Every day I would wake up to saddening news that someone was raped or brutally killed and I hope this book will serve as a beacon of hope for people going through tricky times in their lives,” she said. The book was published earlier this year, and according to her, it only took her a week to write all the poems in the book.

She explained that because of her love for writing, writing this book was as easy as a piece of cake. “It was not hectic, but instead it was fun and awesome. However, I had a lot of pressure but in a good way,” she grinned. Her poetry journey began at a young age, and it was fuelled by her love for writing and reading different books.

“I was only 11 years old in primary school, I vividly remember the day like it was yesterday, and my Sepedi teacher would tell us to write down our poems and present them in front of other learners,” she reminisced. Following that, she said that she was declared the top of her class, and this was when her passion for writing grew and hit another level. Through her poetry work, Mashoto also aims to motivate people from all walks of life, and to soothe the hearts of those who are going through difficult times in their lives.

“I want to motivate and remind people that life is unpredictable, and things don’t always go as planned. Hence, we must keep going, as the Pedi saying goes, ”Kgotlelelo e tswala Katlego,“ which translates to ”Perseverance births success,“ she explained. One of the poems she penned is “Lehu” (Death), which underscores the life experiences of death. According to Mashoto, death can cause trauma and depression to those who lost their loved ones.

“The poem seeks to reassure people that there is life after death, regardless of how the death of our loved ones has broken our hearts.” She added: “At the end of the day, we have to heal and accept that as it is God’s will and there’s nothing we can do about it.” Filled with happiness and satisfaction, she said her book will keep the readers glued to their pages as she utilised a variety of Sepedi idioms that will keep them wanting to read more.