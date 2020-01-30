Masina dreaming of Science University for Ekurhuleni









Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina celebrated the “soon-to-be” realisation of his science university dream as he again pledged a R100million bursary while parading the beneficiaries of the “investment”. An enthusiastic Masina, speaking at the Ekurhuleni Academic Excellence Awards in Alberton on Wednesday, stressed that the bursary fund was his administration’s way of investing in the city’s education. Masina again trumpeted his goal to have what he termed an Ekurhuleni Science and Technology University, saying the Department of Higher Education and Training had conducted a feasibility study which showed the city was ripe for such an institution. “We urge all political parties (in Parliament) to add their support in this regard,” he said. Masina added that Ekurhuleni would continue to invest in the city’s youth through education. “We believe the city has a moral obligation to play its part in aiding education departments to realise their mandates - a mandate to which we are all direct beneficiaries,” he asserted.

Some of Ekurhuleni's top performing pupils.

“In advancing our skills development project, we increased our education allocation to the R100m Community Bursary Fund. The net effect of this investment has seen an increase in the number of beneficiaries from just under 300 (in 2016) to nearly 2000 (this year),” Masina said.

Many of the beneficiaries of the fund were present at the awards, including Katlehong-born Lerato Tsuping, 22, who is now a qualified architect. Others present were Dr Lisa Nunes, a medical doctor, and Kamogelo Motsoagae, who is a qualified physiotherapist.

Ulrika Amor Smith is one of the best performing matric pupils.

Architect Lerato spoke passionately about the bursary programme, saying that as someone who studied commerce at a Katlehong high school that didn’t offer major arts subjects, she never lost sight of her ultimate goal.

“I wasn’t an excellent pupil, but I told myself I wanted to be an architect. In our township there are so many bad influences.

So, as graduates, we must go back and teach the youth about the opportunities available out there,” she said.

Bursary recipients Kamogelo Motsoagae, Lerato Tsuping and Lisa Nunes.

Ulrika Amor Smith from Hoërskool Jeugland in Kempton Park was honoured as the city’s best-performing matriculant, while Lethabo Mokholo from Unity Secondary School in Daveyton received top honours as the best pupil from a priority school.

Priority schools are those in townships, which Ekurhuleni targets for social investment.

“Remember that you’re not going to higher education for yourselves, but for your families and communities,” mayor Masina said.