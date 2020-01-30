Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina celebrated the “soon-to-be” realisation of his science university dream as he again pledged a R100million bursary while parading the beneficiaries of the “investment”.
An enthusiastic Masina, speaking at the Ekurhuleni Academic Excellence Awards in Alberton on Wednesday, stressed that the bursary fund was his administration’s way of investing in the city’s education.
Masina again trumpeted his goal to have what he termed an Ekurhuleni Science and Technology University, saying the Department of Higher Education and Training had conducted a feasibility study which showed the city was ripe for such an institution.
“We urge all political parties (in Parliament) to add their support in this regard,” he said. Masina added that Ekurhuleni would continue to invest in the city’s youth through education.
“We believe the city has a moral obligation to play its part in aiding education departments to realise their mandates - a mandate to which we are all direct beneficiaries,” he asserted.