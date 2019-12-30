#Matric2019: Expert appeals to matrics who fare badly not to despair









Picture: Pexels With one week left before the matric class of 2019 receive their final results, education experts have urged pupils to remember that failing is not the end of the road. Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga will announce an overview of the results on January 7, and pupils will be able to access their results online from the next day. Head of Faculty: Information and Communications Technology at The Independent Institute of Education (IIE) and education expert Nola Payne said while parents and pupils waited for the results, they should ensure their anxiety doesn’t escalate tension in the house. “It’s important to reflect on the fact that matric results do not define a person forever and that many people who did not do well went on to success.” Payne said when the matric look at their results objectively, whether the results are disappointing or not, they can consider the best course of action from there.

“Parents and learners should remember that failing matric is not the end of the road,” she said.

The expert said that learners can follow certain steps to pass if they fail or want to improve their results including: doing supplementary examinations later in the year, returning to school to re-do the year, going to another school or institution to complete matric or completing matric via distance learning.

She added that learners who passed but didn’t achieve the marks required for entrance into their degree of choice could enroll for a higher certificate at a higher education institution or enroll for a diploma which can give access to degree study.

“So while waiting for results day to arrive, take the time to consider your options and understand that no matter what happens, you can and, with renewed commitment, will be able to get back on track on the path of success,” says Payne.

Payne said higher certificate have replaced many foundation programmes, as they provide students with an opportunity to gain a full qualification while at the same time mastering those essential skills needed for higher education success.

“It is however essential that those who opt for this route, ensure that their chosen institution is registered and accredited, and will support students with focused academic literacy modules and a full year programme designed to bridge the gap between school and degree studies,” she said.

For any matric students struggling to cope with the anxiety of waiting for results please don’t be afraid to seek help.

Here are some resources and helplines that could help someone out:



Dr Reddy's Help Line

0800 21 22 23



Cipla 24hr Mental Health Helpline

0800 456 789



Adcock Ingram Depression and Anxiety Helpline

0800 70 80 90



Suicide Crisis Line

0800 567 567



SADAG Mental Health Line

011 234 4837



Akeso Psychiatric Response Unit 24 Hour

0861 435 787