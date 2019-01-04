Moein Elzubeir from Parktown Boys’ High achieved 10 distinctions.

Johannesburg - Moein Elzubeir aimed to only get a full house of distinctions, but with the release of matric results he emerged as one of Gauteng’s top performers, earning himself 10 distinctions. Moein, from Parktown Boys’ High School, achieved distinctions in maths, AP maths, English, Afrikaans, life orientation, accounting, geography, information technology, life sciences and physical science.

He said the road to success was “just going with the flow”. “There is no need to stress or worry about stuff I can’t handle. By studying I become ready for whatever comes,” he said yesterday, as many matriculants still waited anxiously for their results.

Moein said his favourite subjects were maths and information technology.

“The best part about maths is the creation that it offers and the possibilities, while at the same time being objective,” he said.

But he was not only academically inclined. He participated in cross-country, rowing and track. He also did charity work.

“Our school had a charity, The Heart of the Lions, and I was the chairperson. I used to volunteer every week. I volunteered at old-age homes, children’s homes, primary schools or organising events to raise funds,” Moein said.

He hopes to study computer engineering overseas. “I want to get into Harvard, Stanford or MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology). If I don’t, I will study medicine here.”

Visit IOL's Matrics page for all the latest National Senior Certificate results and news.