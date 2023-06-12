Mayhem and chaos return to Westbury as protests block traffic

Johannesburg - Mayhem and chaos have returned to Westbury, Johannesburg, following yet service delivery protests and a shooting at the weekend. On Monday morning, parts of the area were inaccessible due to protesting community members.

This comes after 12-year-old Janna Fourie was shot dead on Friday, and another person was wounded. Unconfirmed reports indicated that the latest incident was linked to gang-related violence. Janna was allegedly shot while she was playing, having been caught in the crossfire. The Sophiatown police have launched an investigation into her death.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the victim was taken to a hospital but did not make it. "On Friday night, police were called to a shooting incident in Westbury. On arrival, they found a young girl lying in a pool of blood in the street." "The victim was transported to the hospital, where she unfortunately succumbed to her injuries," she said.

Roads in Westdene and Westbury were blocked off to traffic on Monday due to protests over poor service delivery, including poor health services at the Helen Joseph Hospital. Affected roads included Perth Road in Westbury and Westdene, which resulted in jam-packed traffic between Fourth Avenue and Harmony Street. Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla urged road users and motorists to exercise caution when travelling in the area.

"The situation is calm despite the road closure. Expect heavy delays in the area, especially on the main road joining Perth Road and within Westdene and Westbury, as vehicles are being directed from the closure on Perth Road." "Motorists are urged to avoid and use Serpentine Avenue in Hursthill, Hayview on Florida Road in Westbury, and Albertina Sisulu in Industria as alternative routes." Meanwhile, in the south of Joburg, residents in Eldorado Park have also taken to the streets to express their anger over the deployment of police officers in the area following a shooting more than a week ago.