Mbau blames reality show editor for appearing messy and spicy

Johannesburg - After being blasted and accused of having “mean girl energy”, Khanyi Mbau has come out to clear the air, explaining that she was deliberately made to be the villain. It has been days since the premiere of Netflix’s Young, Famous & African reality show, and intriguing talks continue to be explosive on social media.

This reality show packed with enthralling drama features one of Africa’s most popular stars, who displays wealth and flamboyance. Young, Famous & African has also been a hot topic since it was revealed that seasoned media personality Bonang Matheba would be featured on the show on Netflix. Mbau found her name in hot water as many viewers accused her of being needlessly mean when talking about Matheba.

Mbau recently took to her Instagram to explain that the editors made her bad again by editing out pivotal moments that give clarity and deleting real scenes that shared the visuals of her real world. “A wonderful afternoon. I finally saw @youngfamousandafrican. Contrary to popular belief, we do not see the show until it is released to the public, so we are essentially just as surprised as the public. It was a very hard and painful watch for me; it triggered me so much. During filming, I was not well, and I was diagnosed with burnout M.E. in February, meaning I have been struggling for 14 months during production. “Filming was incredibly hard; I watched the show with one eye open; it was painful; I saw the bad state I was in; I struggled with my speech most of the time; and I had zoned out 90% of the time. The show is so dramatic. OMG! How did I live through this? The editors are messy and very spicy. @ reality tv [email protected]”

“Sadly, the editor made me the villain again! 39, editing out pivotal moments that give clarity and deleting real scenes that shared the visuals of my real world, eg, our children.” Mbau added that she had been set up for failure with the cuts and paste done to sensationalise the show. “The cuts and pastes of the scenes and the order are completely wrong and made to fit a certain narrative. I let things slide last season; I treated it as show business, but my kind nature is setting me up for failure in a very bad way.