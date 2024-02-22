Mcinga scores international award

Acclaimed and award winning Gospel artist, Bethusile Mcinga, came out as victor against other nominees for Best Male Soloist of the Year at the Texas Gospel Music Excellent Awards (TGMEA) on Monday, in Houston, Texas. The award ceremony, celebrating 26 years of its existence, was a three-day event from Monday till Wednesday this week.

The TGMEAs were founded by Pastor Larry Davis and his First Lady, Sharon Davies – and they honour independent gospel artists for their hard work in the music industry in Texas, nationally and internationally. Mcinga thanked God, his family and fans for their support on his Instagram page. “Bazalwane, God is amazing and I can’t thank Him enough. He deserves all the glory. I’ve never imagined this day so soon, that a boy from Gatyane in Eastern Cape would be recognised overseas, it can only be God Fam. My wife, kids and family are always behind my back; I am blessed,” he said. The Ngena Noah and Zundithwale hitmaker thanked Eastern Cape MEC for Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture Nonceba Kontsiwe, and said: “A big thanks to our MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe for always supporting our creative sector in EC, and all the media houses that played Ngena Noah and continue to do so. I am grateful.”

He further congratulated another South African gospel artist from KwaZulu-Natal, Phindi Phewa, who bagged two TGMEAs, one of them being Best Female Soloist of The Year. “God did it once again, I’m grateful to him. I can’t even sleep,” she wrote on her Instagram page. Mcinga’s Ngena Noah won Song of the Year last year at the Metro FM Music Awards.