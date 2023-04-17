Johannesburg - Patriotic Alliance (PA) President Gayton McKenzie says that if he were to become City of Joburg mayor he would move his office to Hillbrow. McKenzie said this in a tweet on Sunday, adding that he would never “give any guarantee or promise that I will not deal decisively with illegal foreigners if I do become mayor ... u can keep your mayorship because my main focus will be on cable Mafias and illegal foreigners. I will chase them out of Joburg”.

Recently, the PA had complained about being disrespected in the coalition of local unity with the ANC and the EFF which was the ticket that apparently scored mayor Thapelo Amad the top citizen’s position. Mckenzie said last week that exiting the ANC-led coalition in the City of Joburg proved that the PA was in no one’s pocket. He said Amad’s election as mayor was controversial, with a fight taking place between the minority parties about who should become mayor of Joburg.

McKenzie said he had endorsed African Independent Congress (AIC) councillor Margaret Arnolds to become mayor, but Amad’s name emerged in a different meeting with the ANC. McKenzie said it was clear that Amad was not ready to become the mayor of a large commercial city such as Johannesburg. “This man is being destroyed for the love of power. He has no commercial sense. The City of Joburg is no place to go learn to be mayor,” he added.