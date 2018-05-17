Johannesburg - Police have confirmed that the Meadowlands station commander who was shot at his home in Protea South, Soweto, on Wednesday night, has died.

The man, who holds the rank of brigadier, was allegedly ambushed by unknown suspects when he arrived at his home.

Allegations are that two men approached the brigadier after he parked his car and demanded his firearm. However, when he told them that he did not have it and that they should rather take his cellphone they are alleged to have shot him in the stomach.

He was rushed to hospital where was certified dead on arrival.

Police have declined to give information on the attack and whether anything was taken from the victim.

Brigadier Mathapelo Peters of the provincial police has called on anyone with information to assist the police. She vowed that police would do everything in their power to catch the perpetrators.

“We are appealing to anyone who has information about the suspects to come forward so that the suspects can be arrested,” said Peters.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, management and members of the South African Police Service in the province said they were shocked by the “fatal attack” on the brigadier.

Lieutenant-General De Lange said they will work hard to find the suspects.

“Police will leave no stone unturned to find the perpetrators of these incessant and heartless attacks on our members. In fact, we will not be deterred or discouraged from staying true to our commitment and calling, which is to serve and to protect the residents of Gauteng and the country,” said De Lange.

@SthembisoMedia

The Star