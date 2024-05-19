MEC clarifies the issue of payments to NPOs, ongoing investigations and school uniforms subcontractors

The Gauteng MEC for the Department of Social Development, Agriculture, and Rural Development (DoSDARD), Mbali Hlophe, has made a commitment that funding to non-profit organisations (NPOs) will be paid on May 24. Hlophe addressed the payment delays to NPOs in an interview with The Star on Thursday, citing departmental corruption as the reason behind the delays.

The MEC went to great lengths to clarify that she had taken over a corrupt department from the outgoing government. Prior to the MEC’s takeover in October 2022, there were several investigations. Her previous position was that of MEC for Recreation, Sport, Arts, and Culture. During his inaugural State of the Province Address, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi declared that the Department of Social Development has been beset by corruption accusations for a long time, but no action has been taken.

He also asked Hlophe to launch an inquiry into the funding for non-profit organisations. “We had delays because we simply could not go into this financial year with all the reports that we have now been investigating. We have received from the Auditor-General all of them indicating that this process must be fixed because there is a lot of questionable movement of money that we need to resolve. “We are finalising the payments for all these NPOs so that we have them paid on a regular basis. The adjudications have been concluded, and then we're dealing with payments because we paid them every quarter.

Last week, the department met with some of the affected NPOs. And according to the MEC, “it was just taking them (NPOs) through some of the delays that we are having because of the changes we needed to bring in, but also indicating that we are committing that by next week on the 24th, everything will be done accordingly”. “We make such a huge investment in terms of the money we put out, but these problems are escalating over time. And that we were equally worried that the number of allegations that have come forward about NPOs being given money and not a lot of the money going towards the beneficiaries. A lot of the money. goes towards staff salaries and renovations for their own buildings.’’ She further disclosed that investigations are presently in progress and that the department will need to “overhaul the payment system”.

“People are buying cars and so forth, and ‘I said, let’s investigate this’. And so, in dealing with that, we then started the investigation,” she said. In addition, the department provided clarification on the matter of NPOs and subcontractors following complaints from the DA, EFF, Section 27, and NPOs after some of the organisations and subcontractors staged protests outside the department’s Joburg CBD offices. Tackling the issue of unpaid school uniform subcontractors, the MEC explained how most of them were not contacted by the department but by the main contractors who were selected through a tender process.

“There was a competitive process, and 97 companies were identified as being those that were going to do school uniforms. Soyou’ve got these main contractors, these individuals that have gone through the correct processes and then you’ve got this group of subcontractors. Then you had to show the deep levels of corruption that have been taking place in this department. You then had officials who decided, for whatever reason, that despite there being a system that’s in place and 97 companies being identified to do the school uniform, they will bypass the system. “This is part of the overall clean-up that we have thought to do with these investigations that the Premier announced on so that we’re able to get this department back on track. So you can see from the issues around the NPOs and now the issue of the school uniform just the amount of wrongdoing that has been taking place.” She reveals that 14 officials have been suspended over mismanagement of funds in the department.

DA spokesperson for social development in Gauteng, Bronwynn Engelbrecht, also highlighted the urgent need for swift action to ensure the safety and ongoing access to essential services for children living at Bethany House and other similar institutions. She emphasised that the future well-being of these children depended on immediate intervention to address the challenges they faced. Engelbrecht’s statement underscores the critical importance of prioritising security and continued support for vulnerable children in Gauteng.