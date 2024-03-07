MEC commits to employing all jobless young doctors by April

Following various protests and pickets of young and unemployed doctors and other health-care professionals last month, Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has committed to ensuring that no young doctor is left in the lurch. On Wednesday, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla told MPs that he had found and allocated an extra R3.7 billion wage bill for young doctors to be permanently employed.

On Tuesday, speaking to The Star, Nkomo-Ralehoko said her department has been able to put the matter to rest following an allocation from the Treasury and the Ministry of Health. She said one of the 800 unemployed doctors was South Africa’s youngest female medical doctor, Dr Thakgalo Thibela, 24. Three years ago, at the age of 21, Thibela became the nation’s youngest female medical doctor after graduating from Wits University with a Bachelor of Medicine and a Bachelor of Surgery. “I know one of the issues you want to raise is the issue of young doctors who have been protesting. I am happy to report that we have started the process of employing all the unemployed doctors, including the youngest doctor. The 800 doctors that went to the Union Buildings. We have employed all those doctors.

“They are now in the system and some of them had been there since 2020 as we did not have space inside. We are now taking them all in, including nurses and doctors, cleaners, we are bringing them into the system. Hence, you no longer see many protests,” she said. Thibela, who said she was willing to relocate after years of being on the sidelines, finished her internship at Helen Joseph Hospital. She did her community service at Mapulaneng Hospital and wanted to be a neurosurgeon. Now with the latest budgetary allocations, she and 800 others have a chance to contribute meaningfully to the country’s healthcare system.

In January, scores of unemployed health-care workers gathered at the Union Buildings in Pretoria to protest against the high number of unemployed health-care professionals. “These doctors will get in, I am sure in April,” the MEC said. “Motalatale (Modiba) and the DDG (deputy director-general) of education are in the process of employing the doctors that are coming from Gauteng. Then other provinces must take their own doctors but what we have realised is that most of them do not want to work in other provinces.