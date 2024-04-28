Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, has welcomed the sentencing of Matome Tumi Sepesu, 25, to 15 years imprisonment for a robbery in which emergency personnel were hijacked, kidnapped, and assaulted. Gauteng Emergency Medical Services personnel were hijacked, kidnapped, assaulted, and robbed of their personal cellphones and essential equipment while responding to what seemed to be a distress call in the robbery in July 2023 in the Nellmapius area, east of Pretoria.

While Sepesu was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment on Wednesday in the Pretoria Magistrate’s court, three other suspects are still at large, prompting ongoing police investigations. Nkomo-Ralehoko said this conviction sent a strong message to criminals who targeting healthcare workers discharging their duties. “Our teams have been subjected to senseless attacks in some of the communities which have made it rather difficult for them when they have to respond to emergencies,” said Nkomo-Ralehoko.

However, despite this positive development, challenges persist, Gauteng Department of Health head of communications, Motalatale Modiba, said adding that there were two attacks this week on Gauteng EMS personnel. “On April 24, in Rieger Park, Ekurhuleni, two suspects allegedly stole from paramedics and ran off with a PTT radio used for dispatching calls. This occurred while the crew was responding to a medical emergency and treating a patient in the back of the ambulance. “Another incident occurred in Eersterust in Mamelodi, where a suspect stole a paramedic’s cell phone while they were treating a patient on April 25.”