Medical aids ignored allegations of racial bias since 2014 - claim









File Picture: Pixabay Medical aid schemes turned a blind eye to allegations dating back to 2014 that their contracted claims administrators racially profiled and abused black doctors when it was time to pay them. This is the picture that emerged on Monday at the inquiry looking into allegations made by African and Indian medical practitioners that medical schemes treated them unfairly. Chaired by renowned lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, the inquiry resumed on Monday at the offices of the Council of Medical Schemes in Centurion, Gauteng. Before breaking late last year, the inquiry heard from a number of black doctors how medical schemes launched “spurious” probes into their practices when it was time to pay up. They said medical schemes arbitrarily withheld money due to them when they launched these investigations that seemingly never happened against white doctors.

Nearing completion, the inquiry was now hearing the evidence of medical schemes. Executives from Polmed and Bonitas testified.

Both advocate Nkosinathi Bhuka from Polmed and Lee Callakoppen from Bonitas admitted that their groups have not done any inquiries into whether administrators racially abused black practitioners.

Callakoppen was grilled after he stated that Bonitas refuted allegations that black doctors claiming from it suffered racial discrimination and yet offered no data to prove this.

“We refute that claim as Bonitas,” said Callakoppen, adding that “hopefully” his presentation will demonstrate that “we do not do any racial profiling towards black and indian doctors in any form”.

Ngcukaitobi asked him if Bonitas had looked at racial statistics of those doctors investigated by the administrators.

“No, we have not for a very reason that how we conduct ourselves is based on practice numbers,” Callakoppen responded.

Ngcukaitobi retorted: “How can you come and refute racial outcomes when you have done absolutely no inquiries with the service providers?”

Panel member and another renowned lawyer Adila Hassim echoed this probing question. She asked Callakoppen: “How do you know that there isn’t any race bias at play if you haven’t looked into your outcomes?”

Callakoppen replied that Bonitas had satisfied “ourselves in terms of our governance, our processes”.

But he caved in, saying: “We do take the point that we probably require more intensive review from a racial perspective on the service providers.

“At this point, we have not gone to that extent by all means, as a scheme we’ll probe that further.”

Polmed’s Bhuka said his scheme was assured by Medscheme, its administrator, that using only practice numbers in dealing with doctors closed room for racial profiling.

“We were satisfied that the practice numbers don’t necessarily give an accurate proposition of what race either of the member or service provider.”

He revealed that Medscheme insisted that “based on the practice numbers, it is impossible to deduct that information”.

Ngcukaitobi and Hassim pressed Bhuka on whether was it not incumbent on Polmed to satisfy itself that there isn’t any racial discrimination taking place.

Ngcukaitobi reminded him that the allegations of racism in the sector dated back to 2014.

Bhuka admitted that Polmed should have done some probing. He revealed that the scheme has had a basic discussion on racial profiling.

“But after the initiation of this process (the inquiry) that is when we realised that maybe we should have asked the question even more pointedly.”

The inquiry continues.