Medical time out for Phalatse who won’t rule out return to active politics in due course

Johannesburg - Former Joburg mayor and DA leader Dr Mpho Phalatse has once again traded her political career for another shot at the medical profession. Phalatse resigned as the DA proportional representation (PR) councillor in the country’s biggest municipality.

She tendered her resignation in a letter addressed to DA Joburg caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku last week. She said even though she has resigned, she will remain a member of the party. Phalatse, who was removed through a motion of no confidence tabled by the African Transformation Movement (ATM), the African Independent Congress (AIC), and Al Jama-ah in January, tendered her resignation as a DA member of the Joburg council in a statement issued yesterday. Phalatse, who left the medical profession to become a full-time politician in 2016, has vowed to return to active politics in due time. She said she did not take the decision lightly as her stint in politics had come with personal sacrifices and hard lessons.

“My last seven years of service as a councillor and DA public representative in the City of Johannesburg have been fulfilling experiences. It has been such a great honour to serve. “Very few people have enjoyed the privilege of starting a political career as an MMC for health and social development and becoming an executive mayor and leader of the main opposition party in such a short space of time. “I am very grateful for the opportunity I have had to serve. I am very proud of the achievements we have had during my tenure as MMC, executive mayor, and as an ordinary councillor. My record speaks for itself,” Phalatse said in a statement.

In her tweet that accompanies the statement, Phalatse said she will return to politics when the time is right. “The changing economic and political climate has necessitated that I embark on a process of introspection and reflection regarding my future as a councillor. After months of in-depth reflection and consultation with my family, I have come to the conclusion that, as a qualified medical doctor with vast experience in health care and beyond, I could make a better, meaningful and invaluable contribution elsewhere. “As you may be aware, the healthcare space is highly unpredictable, and medical emergencies are the order of the day. In a political environment where council meetings have become too frequent and irregular, it would be impossible to move between health care and council activities without compromising one or the other.