In this file picture, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, centre, is flanked by Lieutenant-General Nobubele Mbekela, left, and former KwaZulu-Natal's police commissioner, Lieutenant Mmamonnye Ngobeni.

Johannesburg - Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela has been appointed Gauteng's Police Commissioner. Elias Mawela, 51, is a career police officer who has had top position in the South African Police Services such as Divisional Commissioner of the Division: Operational Response Service as well as head of the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS)

In 2015, he was seen as fit to replace Riah Phiyega as National Police. However, that position went to General Khehla Sitole.

Mawela worked his way up through the ranks, serving firstly at various police stations in Gauteng, both as a detective commander and as station commander and then as deputy area commissioner of Pretoria until 2004.

In 2004 he was appointed the head of the Ports of Entry component of the Protection and Security Services division, where he developed a new policing and security model which is currently implemented at all ports of entry.

As new Gauteng Commissioner, Mawela replaces Lieutenant General Deliwe De Lange who resigned at the end of October as the province's top cop following a slew of graft allegations which she has vehemently denied.

She and her former high-ranking police colleagues, Lieutenant-General Ramahlapi Mokwena, who is the national divisional commissioner in charge of supply chain management, Brigadier James Ramajalum, who is stationed in Mokwena's office and current Gauteng Deputy Police Commissioner Brigadier Nombhuruza Napo. They face charges of corruption, fraud, forgery and uttering.

Accused number 1 is Vimpie Manthatha, who owns Instrumentation Traffic Law Enforcement which is the company alleged to have fraudulently benefited to the tune of R84m.

This relates to a tender which was advertised to install blue lights, sirens and radio equipment in SAPS vehicles.

An official announcement on Mawela's new position was expected to be made on Wednesday morning at 10 am.

