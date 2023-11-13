Men’s Health Awareness Month – Understanding Prostate Cancer

The month of November is a hive of activity, with men from all walks of life marking Men’s Health Awareness and drawing attention to issues that are important to them. Dr Fathima Docrat, an experienced general surgeon specialising in relevant surgical procedures, highlights the significant topic of prostate cancer, providing insights to empower men with knowledge and promote early detection and prevention.

Docrat underlines the essential need for early detection as well as treatment, highlighting the need for regular screenings. “Early detection of prostate cancer is vital, as it often manifests with no symptoms in its initial stages. Timely screening and suitable medical interventions significantly improve patients’ health and quality of life,” said Docrat. Understanding Prostate Cancer:

Risk Factors: Prostate cancer, affecting males across different ages, underscores the importance of being informed. Recognising risk factors like age, family history, and ethnicity is pivotal in identifying those at higher risk. It is equally crucial to be aware of potential signs such as urinary irregularities, discomfort, or soreness. Early detection through routine check-ups, including the PSA blood test and digital rectal examination, significantly enhances the likelihood of successful treatment. Being informed and proactive about one's prostate health is key to managing this disease. Prevention and Early Detection: The gradual progression of prostate cancer offers a window for early detection. While no foolproof prevention strategies exist, maintaining a healthy lifestyle through regular exercise, a balanced diet, and abstaining from tobacco use can mitigate risks. Given that ageing is a risk factor, regular check-ups are especially critical for males over 50, or earlier if additional risk factors are present.