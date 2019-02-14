Picture: @tirelo_sa Twitter

The Men's Conference has proven that South Africans are still able to laugh in spite of the country going through some really trying times. Plans for the imaginary conference started a few weeks ago when men who supposedly did not want to lavish gifts on their wives and girlfriends on Valentine's Day came up with the idea to go awol from February to 14 to the 15th.

When the day finally arrived, it sparked hilarious memes on Twitter. From videos to pictures, South Africans seemed to have forgotten their differences in the interest of having some good, clean fun.

According to them, they would be away on a Men's Conference.

One thing though, women would not be allowed and the venue, they also said, would be undisclosed.

When you try to come collect your husband at the #MensConference2019 pic.twitter.com/1TXpOffbiD — Nigel Chareka (@CharekaNigel) February 13, 2019



7 de laan crew jus landed #mensconference19 pic.twitter.com/K8SHla1EfF — Sledge hammer (@simplykleo) February 13, 2019





Kzn guys are always on their worst behavior! And they just got here. #mensconference19 pic.twitter.com/5qefOk8EmE — Regaugetswe (@Regau043) February 14, 2019





#mensconference19 seems we have an update from our fav reporter pic.twitter.com/ibeoaTFhY9 — Dj Tswa (@_djtswa) February 14, 2019





#mensconference19 final exam, discuss both pictures for 100 marks pic.twitter.com/f3yKuz9ePp — smokolo 🇿🇦 (@realsmokolo) February 14, 2019









He was caught trying to forward the location of the #mensconference19 to his girlfriend. 😳😏 pic.twitter.com/ypSCN10Ecd — Mabilo (@Bilos) February 14, 2019





#MensConference19 sorry guy's I just arrived. Where is my chair.... pic.twitter.com/jGm8Bv9VuA — KE SHARP (@danielmarven) February 14, 2019



