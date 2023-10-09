Mental Health challenges influenced by factors – National Science and Technology Forum

This study was done by the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits) and the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) Development Pathways for Health Research Unit (DPHRU) and is titled: The prevalence of probable depression and probable anxiety, and the associations with adverse childhood experiences and socio-demographics: A National Survey in South Africa. The study was published in the journal Frontiers in Public Health.

In a statement by the National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF) Almost 20% of adults said that they suffered from impaired mental health, but less than a quarter of this population ever sought treatment.

“The country’s rates of mental illness are also more than double those in Brazil, which is also classified as a low- and middle-income country with high levels of inequality. Despite its rich cultural diversity and historical resilience, SA grapples with complex mental health challenges driven by poverty, inequality, and historical trauma,” read the statement

According to the statement the authors concluded that “adult mental health services are urgently needed [in SA] to identify groups of the population vulnerable to mental health problems for better targeting of interventions. Given the range of probable depression prevalence across the country, provincial level plans and resources should also reflect the burden of mental health problems in that province.”