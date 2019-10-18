Johannesburg - The 29-year-old metro police officer who was killed when they were knocked by a motorist while directing traffic was a breadwinner, leaving behind three children, the youngest - just 11 months old.
Traffic officer Noluthando Mboneni was deployed on point duty on Thursday morning before a car traveling on Marlboro Drive and M1 off-ramp fatally crashed into her.
Mboneni died at the scene and a 24-year-old female motorist was arrested.
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the motorist also hit a road sign.
“The female JMPD officer died after being bumped [by a car] while directing traffic at approximately 8.20am,” Minnaar said.