Noluthando Mboneni, who was knocked down while directing traffic, is survived by her husband and three children aged 15, seven and 11 months. Johannesburg - The 29-year-old metro police officer who was killed when they were knocked by a motorist while directing traffic was a breadwinner, leaving behind three children, the youngest - just 11 months old. Traffic officer Noluthando Mboneni was deployed on point duty on Thursday morning before a car traveling on Marlboro Drive and M1 off-ramp fatally crashed into her. Mboneni died at the scene and a 24-year-old female motorist was arrested. JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the motorist also hit a road sign. “The female JMPD officer died after being bumped [by a car] while directing traffic at approximately 8.20am,” Minnaar said.

“The officer was on duty when she was bumped by a female driver travelling in a white KIA,” he added.

The late Noluthando Mboneni. Picture: Supplied

Minnaar said the motorist was charged with culpable homicide.

The City’s MMC for Public Safety, Michael Sun said paramedics were called to the scene but all efforts to resuscitate the officer failed. She was declared dead on the scene.

Sun said the deceased was survived by her husband and three children aged 15, seven and 11 months.

“The passing of this police officer has had a profound impact on the department and fellow JMPD officers,” Sun said.

“On behalf of the City, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the family, colleagues and friends of the deceased office. The City will support the family during this difficult time and provide the necessary assistant,” he added.

The motorist was expected to appear in court soon.

