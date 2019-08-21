A JMPD vehicle. File Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The family of a man who died after an altercation with the Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD) after being stopped for allegedly skipping a red robot while driving drunk are demanding answers regarding his death. Tshegofatso Selahle, 35, died in the custody of the JMPD on Saturday night.

Selahle was arrested for allegedly skipping a red robot at the corners of William Nicol Drive and Sandton Drive and driving under the influence of alcohol.

Speaking to ENCA, Selahle’s sister Letsoba said her brother was beaten and pepper-sprayed to death by the JMPD police officers who then left him face-down after he had informed them that he was struggling to breath.

JMPD has dismissed claims that Selahle was beaten and pepper-sprayed, saying officers had no choice but to restrain and arrest him as he was aggressive and drunk.

According to JMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, Selahle sped off after disregarding the red robot in his Audi, resulting in a chase.

“The driver of the Audi collided with a curb and the vehicle landed in a park. The driver was aggressive and resisted arrest because he was under the influence of alcohol,” Minnaar said.

“The officers called for backup and when more officers arrived, he was restrained and handcuffed. He was put inside a JMPD van and the alleged suspect informed officers that he was struggling to breath,” Minnar added.

He further added that the suspect was taken out of the van and officers called for an ambulance and upon arrival, it was established that Selahle had collapsed.

“Upon further medical assessment the initial crew could not find signs of life and subsequently requested advanced life support,” he said.

Minnaar added that upon arrival of the advanced life support, Selahle was declared dead.

Minnaar further added that the incident is currently being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

IPID spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said the investigations were still at an early stage and as they were hoping to find out who was responsible for the incident.

"IPID must put on record hat the we took over an investigation from SAPS wherein it is alleged that an adult male person died in the vicinity of Sandton, Johannesburg over the weekend," Seisa said.

"The allegations are that the deceased might have died in the hands of Johannesburg Metro Police officials," Seisa added.

