File picture: Pixabay

Staff at the Phola Park Clinic in Thokoza received counselling after they witnessed a man being attacked by a group of knife-wielding men who stormed the 24-hour health facility on Sunday evening. The incident resulted in the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) withdrawing its members from night shift duties at the clinic.

The Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Bandile Masuku met with the Ekurhuleni Health district staff and the Phola Park clinic management and officials on Tuesday where he was briefed on the incident.

The security breach saw three knife-wielding men attack a patient and damage clinic property.

Masuku stated that the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) would start conducting night patrols at the clinic.

Lashing out at Denosa, Masuku said the union’s decision to withdraw its members from working night shifts at the clinic would compromise service delivery.

“It is regrettable that the unions have resolved to withdraw their members from as response to the safety concerns in the facilities, which will compromise the delivery of essential services,” Masuku said.

“While we acknowledge that the safety of staff and patients remains of paramount, we had hoped that a resolution to this problem will be a product of the collective efforts of government, organised labour and facility management,” Masuku added.

He also said the disruption of services was not a workable solution and added that he remained positive that night shift staff would return to work.

Masuku also shared his concerns on the rising incidents of violence and lapse in security in health facilities. He said his office would be reviewing the service level agreement with security companies providing guarding services to health facilities.

To enhance the safety of healthcare personnel, Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has also announced that its members would be escorting paramedics when responding to emergencies between 10pm and 6am.

Speaking to ENCA, JMPD’s David Tembe said the escort service was a temporary measure while the City looks into implementing a permanent measure.

He added that emergency services crew members will also be equipped with self defence skills. However, Tembe highlighted, that did not guarantee their safety as criminal do not use fists when robbing them.