Minister applauds Dr Modise’s SARB deputy governor appointment

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana has congratulated Dr Mampho Modise on her selection by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB). Modise is currently serving as deputy director-general of public finance in the National Treasury.

Her appointment, effective April 1 for a five-year term, follows thorough consultations between the president, the Godongwana, and the SARB board, as prescribed in the relevant legislation. Godongwana expressed his confidence in Modise’s ability to excel in this challenging role, citing her extensive experience in economics and public finance. Modise’s career trajectory, from an intern at the SARB in 2004 to her current position as deputy director-general in the National Treasury, demonstrates her commitment and expertise in the field. She holds several academic qualifications, including a PhD in economics – all from the University of Pretoria.

According to Godongwana, Modise is a dedicated, talented official with a genuine passion for public service and a keen appreciation of the challenging macroeconomic period the country is facing. “She is also a competent leader, and the SARB, as well as the nation as a whole, will benefit immensely from her diligence,” he said. Godongwana also acknowledged the reappointment of Lesetja Kganyago as governor of the SARB, along with the continued tenure of Nomfundo Tshazibana and Dr Rashad Cassim as deputy governors.