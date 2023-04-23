Minister Dlamini-Zuma condemns horrific killing of two children Nqobile Zulu and Tshiamo Rabanye in Soweto

Johannesburg – Minister of Women, Youth and People with Disabilities, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has expressed her deep sadness over the killings of two children, Nqobile Zulu and Tshiamo Rabanye, in Soweto. Dlamini-Zuma condemned the gruesome murders of the children in the strongest possible terms.

The statement added that she was confident that SAPS will do all within its power to find the perpetrators and ensure that justice is served. "This uncalled for tragedy comes at a time when South Africans are commemorating and celebrating their freedom. “Children are the most vulnerable in society, and we must protect them from unspeakable crimes. Families, communities, and individuals must implement measures that safeguard children from this kind of abuse. We all have a responsibility to raise awareness about the importance of protecting children," said Dlamini-Zuma.

On Thursday, Independent Media reported that the community, which said it was living in fear, believed that the murder of the two might be muti killings because the bodies of Nqobile,v5, and Tshiamo, 6, were mutilated and body parts, including the penis, nose and lips, were missing. The DA urged police to leave no stone unturned in the manhunt for the killer of the two Soweto boys.. Soweto community members believe that there is a serial killer on the loose in their community after the bodies of the two minors were discovered near schools in Rockville and White City, Soweto.