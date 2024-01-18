Minister hosts SA’s class of 2023 best achievers

Having spent parts of 2023 without a roof over her head and later being allowed to stay at a neighbour’s home, 18-year-old Zonke Thwala did not allow her circumstances to stand in the way of her dreams of becoming a chartered accountant. Hailing from Verulam, Zonke achieved multiple distinctions and is one of more than 30 high achievers who defied the odds to represent South Africa at the minister’s breakfast event on Thursday morning ahead of the official announcement of last year’s matric results.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga has congratulated the matric class of 2023 for defying the odds and making the country proud in spite of the many challenges they faced. Motshekga hosted more than 30 top achievers from across the country during a breakfast event held at the MTN Innovation Centre in Fairland, Randburg. The minister was accompanied by her deputy, Dr Reginah Mhaule. The pop achievers of the Class of 2023 was today treated to a breakfast with Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga in Randburg. | Timothy Bernard Independent Newspapers The minister said the class of 2023 faced the biggest challenge since they had to endure Covid-19 interruptions to be where they are, adding that papers are set three months in advance even in times of a pandemic

“This cohort of learners defied the odds and they showed agility and fortitude, showing us that excellence is achievable even in the face adversity. They have helped us witness the collective triumph of this nation which tells us that one child, one teacher, one book can change the world and these achievers exemplify that belief. They showed us that it is possible. They now stand at a cusp of a new chapter in their lives,“ she said. The minister added that their hard work will help inspire their peers and those coming after them and now looking up to them for inspiration. “You are now role models to you peers, but you inspire us as a sector. As you embark in your pursuits, carry with you the lessons and the values which were instilled, and to parents and guardians without your support we would not be here … Your role in directing these learners towards a path of success,” she added.