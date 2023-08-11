Minister in the presidency welcomes crackdown on illegal miners

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshaveni says the Cabinet welcomed the arrests of more than 194 illegal miners in Johannesburg. The arrests follow a new wave of illegal mining activities near Riverlea which saw two groups of zama-zamas engage in a shootout that resulted in the death of at least five people, including innocent residents of Zamimpilo informal settlement.

The SAPS, the Joburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and private security subsequently launched a week-long crackdown on illegal miners with reported skirmishes between the police and miners who refused to back down. According to media reports, most of the suspects were nabbed in Riverlea by a special police unit, supported by the military. Ntshaveni said the arrests of just 200 people was a step in the right direction in the efforts to curb the scourge of illegal mining in the surrounding areas.

“The Cabinet commended the arrest of over 194 suspects over illegal mining activities and directed law-enforcement agencies to urgently clamp down on this and other serious crimes in the country,” she said. During a visit to the area last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy had committed to close all open shafts and mine holes in Riverlea by the end of September, while finalising plans to close other holes across the country. Cele held an imbizo with residents, during which he warned illegal miners to come out from underground as the holes would be permanently closed.