Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa sparks criticism for misinforming and phrase-mongering

Minister of Electricity thrives on misinformation and phrase-mongering - Shivambu Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho ‘Sputla’ Ramokgopa continues to be under scrutiny, as South Africans express their frustration with the deepening power crisis. Among the many political organizations that have spoken out about the load shedding-induced damage, is the EFF which has accused Ramokgopa of spreading misinformation and phrase-mongering.

“The Minister of Electricity @Kgosientsho_R thrives on misinformation and phrase-mongering. Yesterday he said he'll get 1500 Megawatts from Hydropower projects in Lesotho. FACT is the whole of Lesotho does not produce even 300 Megawatts currently. Even if you were to invest in hydroelectricity for the future, the entire process to build a 1500 megawatts hydroelectric plant will take more than 10 years and more than R100 billion. “The gullible and semi-literate members still applaud him for misinformation and lies. Load shedding will not be ended by lies and misinformation,” the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu said. Ramokgopa was recently under fire on social media after he revealed that stage 6 power cuts would continue almost indefinitely, as the system continued to be under substantial strain.