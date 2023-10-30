Minister sends strong warning against would be exam cheats as department gets matric exams under way

It is all systems go for the matric Class of 2023, whose examination season kicks-off this morning (October 30) and concludes on December. English will be the first paper to kick-start the five-week exam period which begins at 9am.

Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, addressed the media on the state of readiness for this year’s matric class during a media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday. According to the department, more than 717 377 matric candidates are expected to sit for their final exams across 6 898 centres as the 2023 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams get under way. The minister also warned this year’s candidates on the dangers of being involved in paper leaking and cheating, saying they could be blocked from participating in three exams as a result.

“We have not had a leak since 2020 because we work closely with the provinces to make sure that we protect our processes. In Mpumalanga, the incident was not so much of the leak, but a teacher made copies of the paper and sent answers to the learners... the consequences for learners involved in leaks are very dire. “For three years, learners caught in cheating will be prevented from writing their exams,” the minister said. Motshekga said the figures were reflective of the aspirations, dreams and relentless efforts of all Grade 12 learners.

She said there has been a gradual decrease in the number of matric candidates compared with the previous exam season of 2022 with over 34 626 candidates. She said this could be attributed to the fact that more candidates completed their qualifications on time. “There has been an increase in the number of part-time learners from 168 631 in 2022 to 181 143 in 2023 (an increase of 12 512). A total of 207 question papers, 72 500 invigilators and 52 500 markers will drive the examinations process. “Furthermore, our roster boasts 72 500 invigilators (who are) ready to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations, compared with 72 000 last year,” Motshekga said.

The minister said the matric qualifications body, Umalusi, has approved all the question papers to be administered in the October/November 2023 examinations and given the nod to the exams. Following incidents of examination cheating where Mpumalanga learners allegedly paid teachers R1 500 to get exam answers in 2022, the minister assured everyone that heightened security measures have been adopted to prevent paper leaks in all nine provinces, with the State Security Agency having audited the processes. She also urged provincial departments to tighten their own measures to protect the integrity of this year’s exams.