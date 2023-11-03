Minnie Dlamini emphasises the importance of using your influence to make a difference in the world

Minnie Dlamini, a well-known multi-hyphenate personality, continues to inspire thousands of people in the South African broadcasting industry with her unwavering work ethic. Recently, Dlamini made a fascinating announcement regarding her chance to host the first Miss World South Africa pageant, which saw Dr Claude Mashego emerge victorious.

Dlamini discussed her thoughts on Miss World South Africa, Beauty With A Purpose, and maintaining her mental health in an interview with Stephanie Be on 5FM’s ‘5 Mid Mornings’. She expressed her gratitude for being the host of the esteemed event, emphasising the importance of using your platform to change the world as a life-long fan of pageants. “This is a big part of my life. And my dad was the ultimate pageant dad, and he was like, You know, when you are big and famous, yes, people will love you for your beauty and talent, but what is it that you are going to do in this world that is going to make a difference? You know it is one thing to be talented and one thing to be pretty, but what are you going to do with it? And for me, that is what beauty with a purpose represents. Understanding that everyone is given a platform and yes, it is about beauty, talent, and intelligence. It’s all about the essence of you and what you can do with the platform that you are given to make a difference.

“I work really closely with all the different productions that I work on so that everyone is able to get the best of me. And I also try not to take too much. To be honest, when I think back on my career, I have had my fingers in a lot of pies, and so I have always been this busy.” Dlamini further spoke about how she has always been inspired by the founder of the pageant, Carol Bouwer, who spoke fondly of her when she was announced as the host. “I admire the many young women like Minnie who have come to epitomise excellence in broadcasting in South Africa. I am also proud of the work she has done to set herself apart from others,” said Bouwer, founder of Carol Bouwer Productions, the new licensee and host of Miss World South Africa.