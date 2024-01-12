MK gaining ground, ACT-PAC show interest in aligning – marks inferior birthday for ANC

While the ANC is getting ready to turn 112 years old, with celebrations already taking place in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, the newly formed uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) is gaining ground garnering members across the country. In what could have been expected, expelled member of the ANC Ace Magashule, who recently also launched the African Congress for Transformation (ACT), breaking ranks from the ruling party, has made clear his intentions to reveal his allegiance with former president Jacob Zuma, who is the face of MK.

“We invite you to join us for a significant event featuring the president general of the ACT – Ace Magashule’s commitment to transcending political divides and reshaping governance for the benefit of all citizens will be at the heart of the announcement,” Magashule said in an invite. He added that during a three-day visibility programme in Kwa-Zulu-Natal, Magashule would be sharing plans for the potential “Magashule Zuma United Front”. In another twist, the Pan African Congress (PAC) announced on Thursday that they would be visiting Zuma in what is perceived as a notice to join the newly established party.

In a short statement, the PAC announced that its president, Mzwanele Nyhontso, would be meeting with Zuma. “Tomorrow, PAC President Cde Mzwanele Nyhontso, fresh from a visit to the Nazareth Baptist Church (Church of Shembe), will lead a delegation to meet with former president His Excellency Jacob Zuma. This meeting underscores the unwavering commitment to the unity and solidarity of Africans, a principle PAC holds sacrosanct.” This is despite the PAC showing signs of teaming up with another leftist political party, Azanian People's Organisation (Azapo), to contest the upcoming 2024 national elections in unison.

In June the two organisations, who both have suffered a loss of support over the years, met in Johannesburg to review the cooperation agreement. This would further contribute to the ANC’s sleepless nights as many of its supporters might show allegiance to the newly formed union of the three parties. This week the MK party started conducting nationwide grand parades to promote itself in urban hubs and densely populated areas, coinciding with the ANC's birthday party.

It has been a whirlwind of political activity in South Africa, with all eyes on the ANC’s party, which started on Monday, January 8, with the cutting of the ANC cake. Some of the big highlights include Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula calling the party's identity into question after admitting that the ANC lied to protect Zuma in the “fire pool” crisis. Mbalula delivered the address, which has since stirred controversy, as a prelude to the January 8 statement, which is set to take place on Saturday, January 13, at Mbombela Stadium.

Thousands of ANC supporters are expected to make their way to Mbombela Stadium, where President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his keynote address. While the ANC has begun celebrations in Mpumalanga, opposition parties have increased their visibility in confronting various issues impacting the country. What is most glaring in the week would be what is discussed at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that will be forced to decide what they are going to do with Zuma after he openly campaigned for the new MK party.

The ANC officials would also have to reprimand its general secretary, Mbalula, for assertions that he made. It will be left to be seen as to how the rest of the week goes for the ruling party, which will determine how their election campaign is going to fare. BY: ANITA NKONKI, MASHUDU SADIKE AND SIYABONGA SITHOLE