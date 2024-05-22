MK Party is for the destitute, says its SG

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) is an organisation of the destitute and the middle class who have been neglected for decades, the party’s secretary-general, Sihle Ngubane, said. Ngubane said the main reason the MKP was established was to restore the dignity of black people.

“Our main aim as the MKP is to bring dignity to the black child. We are here stop crooks who are looting the country through load shedding. “We are here to bring service delivery to our people and to nationalise the banks. Our organisation is not for the bourgeoisie but for the proletariat,” Ngubane said. He was speaking at Johannesburg Theatre at the The Star’s political dialogue.

He said as the leadership they were humbled by the support, commitment and the love South Africans were showing the organisation. Ngubane said South Africans were living up to the party’s slogan of asibizangwa siyaziyela, loosely translated as “we are not called but we are going ourselves”. He said the MKP’s campaign was an easy one as one just came and made sure that he served the public well.

Ngubane said this was due to the fact that people were tired of being treated like second-class citizens in their own country. “People are tired of being oppressed, neglected, tired of looters who lie to them. Our people have seen and realise the Extended Public Works Programmes (EPWPs) are only being dished out during election season, so that they can gain votes.” Ngubane took a swipe at government ministers and MECs, saying that they had been nowhere to be seen for the past four years.