MK PARTY ready to deliver its People’s Manifesto at Orlando Stadium

It's all systems go as hundreds of MK Party supporters have descended on the Orlando Stadium in Soweto today for the launch of the party’s People’s Manifesto. As supporters started making their way to the stadium, MK Party national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said party president Jacob Zuma was expected to spell out the eight pillars of the party’s People’s Manifesto at the event.

Ndhlela said Zuma was scheduled to speak in the afternoon as they did not want their supporters to miss out on what he had to say. In the interim, Ndhlela said there would be entertainment, and people were warming up and meeting each other for the first time. “This is not a manifesto; it’s a manifestation of what is going to happen, which is change, as we are going to implement the eight pillars of the people’s mandate when we get into government, hence the gathering for the launch.

“Turnout has been amazing; we’ve always said this is a spiritual process, and believe it or not, we did not have money to fund this at all.” He said that unlike other political parties, the launch was funded by members of society and patriotic business people who wanted to see change but had been sidelined under the current government. It was specifically black business and professionals who had chipped in money. “We don’t have the privilege of selling out like those that get sponsored by the likes of Oppenheimers, those sponsored by all sorts of black billionaires who associate with and are friends of Cyril Ramaphosa and are scared of him and white monopoly capital,” he said.