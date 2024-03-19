MK Party slams FNB for closure of Zuma’s bank accounts

The MK Party has slammed FNB for the closure of its president Jacob Zuma’s bank accounts. Sunday World reported that Zuma’s bank accounts with the bank have been closed.

The financial institution, which is facing backlash from social media users, has said that it acted on an order of the High Court in KwaZulu-Natal. The bank said, in response to Business Report questions, that it “treats all customers objectively and consistently”. Media reports last week indicated that Zuma was ordered by the lawyers of VBS curator Anoosh Rooplal to pay at least R250 000, relating to repayments of a loan, if he did not want his Nkandla compound attached.

On Monday, the party said it was not surprised by the decision to have Zuma’s bank account closed saying this was not an isolated incident as it has become common for banks to use their power against organisations and individuals. “uMkhonto we Sizwe has noted with chagrin the news that FNB has closed the accounts of Jacob Zuma. While not surprising, this political attack by FNB confirms, in no uncertain terms, that financial institutions in our country have chosen a side of those who are hellbent on preserving the colonial status quo of continued landlessness, ever-growing poverty levels and entrenched economic marginalisation and exploitation of the majority in our country,” said party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela. The party has threatened to encourage its members to cut ties with the institution, adding that the courts have also not been helpful in this regard.