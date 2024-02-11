MK Party to investigate rumours of members left stranded after Alex rally

Rumours doing the rounds that scores of Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MK) members were left stranded following the highly-anticipated rally at the Alexandra Stadium in Johannesburg at the weekend will be investigated, the party says. On Saturday evening, a WhatsApp message started doing the rounds, alleging that although the event had ended at 4pm, some party members were still waiting to be collected from the venue.

The person is heard saying that although the party had forked out as much as R6 million to ensure party members received T-shirts, food and taxis to get to the event, an alleged treasurer known to them as Bazooka tasked with the responsibility, had failed to do so. “We’re stuck now in the Vaal, still sitting here even though the event ended at 4pm. We were supposed to be home by now but it’s now almost 9pm and we’re still sitting here because the taxis are striking as they were not paid the money to bring us and take us back home. “Taxi drivers are here striking as they are scared of their owners as they want their check in for bringing us here, please help us, there are mothers, elderly women and even young children here,” the voicenote continued.

About 3 000 supporters of the MK Party were reported to have come out to show their support for former president Jacob Zuma, who was formally announced as the party’s leader. The party’s interim spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndlela said they were alerted to the situation and that investigations into what exactly happened were currently under way. Ndlela said the party was not surprised at such rumours doing the rounds, especially now with campaigning being under way ahead of the general elections.