MK Party unhappy with Zuma’s disciplinary hearing postponement

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has called out “counter revolutionary forces” that want to destabilise the governing party, including the formation of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP). Mbalula briefed the media on Sunday on the party’s impeding disciplinary process against former president Jacob Zuma, who was scheduled for the party’s disciplinary process on Tuesday.

Mbalula said Zuma and the MK Party are trying to fragment the ANC’s transformation agenda. The ruling party has been at pains to discipline Zuma over his contravention of the ANC’s constitution after Zuma declared his support for the newly-formed uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP). These forces have been hard at work trying to weaken the party through internal battles, he said.

Mbalula said splinter groups such as the MKP were hellbent on undermining and destroying the party’s transformation agendas. “We know that there are social and political forces that are working hard in trying to undermine the gains of freedom made over the last three decades. Freedom made over the last three decades. “They want to stop the march towards a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic, and prosperous country that truly belongs to all,” Mbalula said.

The letter said the party had decided to delay Zuma’s disciplinary process until after the elections as the party wants to ensure it acts responsibly. “The ANC is duty-bound to act responsibly and based on an assessment of the security situation prevailing at Luthuli House, we are advised that the activities, including disciplinary hearings that attract large gatherings, are not advisable as they have the potential to result in violence especially so close to the national and provincial elections scheduled for May 29,” he said. The decision to hold off the process against Zuma was taken by the party’s national office, he said.

“As renewal gains momentum, those whose conduct conflicts with our values, the criminals, the corrupt and those who actively work against our organisation have defined themselves outside the organisation through violation of ANC values. Some of these include former leaders of the organisation,” he said. The party has decided that in the best interests of the party and the people of this country to hold off measures against Zuma until after the elections, Mbalula said. The ANC disciplinary committee and the ANC’s national office decided that such activities should be held in abeyance until after the national and provincial elections, this includes the NDC hearing of JG Zuma, ” he said.