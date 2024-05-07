MK Party youth denounce Khumalo’s leadership following letter to IEC

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) has remained mum on the future of former president Jacob Zuma, who has been placed on precautionary suspension by expelled founder of the party, Jabulani Khumalo. This comes after Khumalo wrote to Zuma and the IEC seeking to remove Zuma as face of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) on the ballot.

This controversial stance comes just 20 days to the elections and over a week since the IEC confirmed Zuma as party president and face of the MKP in the elections, following last month’s expulsion of Khumalo alongside Ray Khumalo, Lebo Moepeng, Bheki Manzini and Rochelle Davidson over alleged ill-discipline. In a letter widely circulated on social media, Khumalo seeks the intervention of the commission in removing Zuma from the candidates list. In a separate letter directly to Zuma, Khumalo places Zuma on precautionary suspension until such time as the disciplinary process against him is finalised.

“You have committed several acts of misconduct in relation to the activities of the MKP. These have brought the party into disrepute, and caused confusion within the broader public and the membership of the MKP. “Specifically, you have purported to suspend me as the president of the party without following the procedures prescribed by the constitution of the party. In these circumstances, you are hereby placed on precautionary suspension pending disciplinary procedures being brought against,” Khumalo writes. To the IEC, Khumalo said he is the founder of the party after he registered it in September last year. He added that Zuma suggested the MKP name as there are too many political issues within the ANC.

“In fact, the name was proposed by Mr Zuma. I was responsible for the registration of the MKP with the IEC ... At all times, it was understood that Mr Zuma is not the member, but would assist in the campaign and made it clear that he will be a member of the ANC. MKP has an interim executive committee, of which I am the president,” he said. Khumalo said he was removed by Zuma on April 23 during a meeting in which a fraudulent letter to the IEC was prepared, announcing his removal from the candidates list. “At no stage did I confirm that Mr Zuma would be the president of the party. Zuma’s conduct has brought the MKP into disrepute and he has acted contrary to the terms of the constitution of the party. He has purported to remove me as party leader without following any procedures.

“In these circumstances, I request urgently that the IEC should remove Mr Zuma’s name as the face of the MKP. He should also be immediately removed as the president of the MKP as he occupies both positions through fraudulent and illegal manoeuvres.” Reacting to both letters, the party’s youth structure, through its recently-announced spokesperson, Nkateko Mkhabela, said only Zuma was the party’s rightful and legitimate leader of the MKP. “We outright reject Jabulani Khumalo and any affiliation associated with him and vehemently refuse and reject to be led by a fly-by-night individual. His attempts to hinder our ongoing revolution will not succeed, regardless of any support he may receive.