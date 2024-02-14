MK party youth leader calls for unity between Zuma and Malema

After being critical of the EFF and its leader, Julius Malema, in recent days, former Patriotic Alliance (PA) youth leader and now leader of the MK Party interim youth league Nkosinathi Khanyile has called for progressive political parties, including the EFF, the ATM, PAC and the MK Party, to unite against common enemies. Khanyile, who this past weekend mocked Malema, has called for the EFF leader and his MK Party counterpart, Jacob Zuma, to forge a united front in a bid to fight off white monopoly capital (WMC).

He said WMC and President Cyril Ramaphosa are the common enemies that must be defeated this coming elections if black South Africans are to realise a truly free and liberated South Africa. Khanyile addressed MK activists during an event held at Uncle Tom’s Hall in Orlando West, Soweto, on Tuesday afternoon. “The MK Party Youth League makes a clarion call that in this country, black people are waiting on the leadership of black progressive parties. We are calling for unity as the youth league of the MK Party between President Jacob Zuma and CIC of the EFF Julius Malema, and the PAC and the ATM, and all other black progressive parties.

“We are fighting for the defeat of the WMC. We are fighting for the defeat of Cyril Ramaphosa and a defeat of Johann Rupert. Therefore, we need to unite as black progressive parties,” he said. The former July unrest and #FeesMustFall activist was recently appointed as a “volunteer-in-chief” and youth leader of the MK Party after his expulsion from the PA. Since his ascension to the leadership structures of the Zuma-backed party, he has been critical of the EFF.