MKP questions IEC about Khumalo’s presence at results centre

The uMkhonto weSizwe party (MKP) party is seeking answers from the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) why its expelled member, Jabulani Khumalo, was allowed at the Results Operation Centre (ROC) in Midrand last Wednesday. The party, which is led by former president Jacob Zuma, has written to the IEC questioning the circumstances under which Khumalo was granted access to the ROC.

The MKP said if the IEC did not respond by the end of Monday, it would consider taking the electoral body to court. “Despite clear judicial and organisational resolutions confirming Khumalo’s expulsion from the party and resignation from leadership, which the IEC itself confirmed, his presence at the ROC, contradicts these well-established facts and raises significant questions about the adherence to protocol and the objectives of IEC in this matter. “We have raised serious concerns in previous statements regarding Khumalo’s disturbingly close relationships and proximity to senior officials at the IEC, and this can only be a further confirmation that our assertions and intelligence reports were solid in fact.

MKP spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela, added: “In light of the above, we therefore request that the IEC responds to our letter by no later close of business today and provide a satisfactory explanation for this oversight. Failure to do so will compel the MKP to consider all available legal options, including courts to address this grievance.” He said the step underscored their commitment to upholding the democratic process and ensure that the IEC maintained the highest standards of integrity and impartiality. “The MKP remains deeply concerned about the appearance of conduct that is seemingly partisan by the IEC, particularly the perception that it may be influenced by external political interests, notably playing for the ANC of Cyril Ramaphosa.

“It is crucial, especially in times of electoral activities, that the IEC demonstrates beyond doubt its independence and fairness since any actions perceived as favouritism undermine public trust in our democratic institutions and taint the electoral process,” Ndhlela said. The party called on South Africans to remain vigilant and hold all institutions accountable, ensuring that democracy remained “robust and unblemished by undue influence.” “But most importantly, to guard against plans by the ANC of Ramaphosa to rig elections as evidence is beginning to show. Let us all go out and vote on May 29, 2024, to ensure that the MKP gets a two-third majority so that we can address load shedding, unemployment, poverty, and corruption in our beautiful country South Africa,” he said.

Last month, the MKP expelled Khumalo, who founded the party, along with Rochelle Davidson, Ray Khumalo, Bheki Manzini and Lebo Moepeng. Khumalo who in a recent interview insisted that he was still the leader of the MKP, is challenging his expulsion from the party in court. Khumalo did not pick up his phone or respond to a text message asking for comment.