Mngxitama speaks openly about supporting the MK Party

Black First Land First (BLF) leader, Andile Mngxitama, has expressed his support for uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, saying that when former president Jacob Zuma announced his party, it was easy to know who they would be rallying behind in the coming elections. In an interview with author-activist, Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, Mngxitama gave his insights on political parties that were likely to do well.

“We sighed with a big sense of relief because he clarified and gave us a progressive option for these elections. And that is why our movement was quick to say we were going to with uMkhonto weSizwe.” When asked about his views on the impact of the MK Party in the elections, he said it would be a game-changer. “There is a big opportunity, which is that the MK will do well in the elections. And that will force and consolidate a left-wing move because, as I see these elections, it's either a right-wing consolidation, or the DA will collaborate with Cyril Ramaphosa to form a right-wing government. Of course, that will be the end of the ANC, but that is a real possibility. And the left side, uMkhonto weSizwe, could become the pole, which would consolidate some kind of left consolidation.”