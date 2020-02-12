Mob hunts man accused of killing local teen and stones him to death









A mob is alleged to have hunted down a man suspected to have stabbed a teenager to death then stoned and assaulted him until he died. File Picture: Murray Williams Johannesburg - A mob is alleged to have hunted down a man suspected to have stabbed a teenager to death then stoned and assaulted him until he died. It's not yet known how the 24-year-old man and the 17-year-old are known to each other but on Monday the former allegedly accosted the teenager as he walked to school and stabbed him to death. Brigadier Leonard Hlathi of the Mpumalanga Police said residents of eMbalenhle heard about the murder of the boy and pursued the alleged killer until they got him. He said while police were busy at the boy's murder scene, the residents had cornered the man. They stoned him and assaulted him with whatever object they laid their hands on, he said. "Police were notified about the assault by some members of the public and they rushed to the scene. Medical personnel also arrived at the scene where they certified the man dead. Another case of murder was opened by police. No one has yet been arrested."

Both the provincial commissioner of Mpumalanga Police, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma and the MEC for the Department of Education, Mr Bonakele Majuba condemned the two murders.

They said the boy was on his way to school to prepare for his future yet his life was cut short under unclear circumstances. They urged communities to stop taking the law into their own hands.

Majuba was expected to visit Thomas Nhlabathi Secondary School, which the pupil attended, as well as his family on Wednesday.

Anyone with information that can help in apprehending the suspects in the murder case is requested to contact Detective Captain Sakhile Simon Mlotshwa on 0829705774.

In other news, police are appealing to communities to help them with information that will lead to the conviction of people who killed a Mpumalanga teacher who was burnt in his car in Mashonamini Trust near Bushbuckridge.

Hlathi said the information at their disposal was that John Sibuyi, 52, was kidnapped on January 6 then later killed.

"He was allegedly kidnapped in his vehicle which was later found burned in the bushes with Sibuyi lying not far from it, having sustained serious burnt wounds.

"Further reports suggest that Sibuyi managed to inform the person who discovered him that his vehicle was set alight while he was locked inside and after the suspect(s) left, he managed to break a window and crawled for his safety," he said.

Hlathi said police and paramedics were summoned to the scene and the seriously Sibuyi was taken to a local hospital.

Due to the seriousness of his injuries, he was transferred to Gauteng but died three day later.

"Police are appealing to anyone who may have any information about the whereabouts of the suspects to please contact Detective Constable Sibusiso Sibuyi on 082 065 16590 or 08600 10111. Tip-offs can also be provided via the MySAPSApp. All callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with strictest confidence," Hlathi said.

The Star