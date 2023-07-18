Mob justice suspects get prison terms

Johannesburg - Six suspects have been handed prison time for being part of an incident of mob justice in the North West. Fanie Maphonkolo, 29, Tumelo Masisi, 37, Neo Lebeloane, 29, Aupa Mosesi, 35, Goitsemang Khunou, 28, and Esrom Mafoko, 42, were sentenced to 15 years for murder and a further 10 years on a charge of attempted murder, at the Mogwase Regional Court.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, the court ordered that five years from the attempted murder charge should run concurrently with the 15 years. This means they will serve an effective 20 years of direct imprisonment. “Their conviction emanates from an incident that occurred on December 27, 2018 at Ramokala village, where Andries Mabula and Mogomotsi Mojela were taken from their homes to a bus stop, where they were brutally assaulted by members of the community on suspicion of having been paid R3 000 to kill Maphonkolo and Masisi,” said Mamothame. Mamothame said that the two sustained serious injuries from the ordeal, and were rushed to a nearby medical facility.

“Mojela later succumbed to death as a result of the injuries. The surviving victim had to be relocated to another province as a result of the threats made towards him prior to the commencement of the trial,” added Mamothame. Also in the North West, the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit made another breakthrough into the alleged theft of rhino horns following the arrest of a third suspect last Friday in Rustenburg. According to Hawks Information, the team was led to Rustenburg, where a 46-year-old suspect was arrested for the alleged theft of rhino horns, which happened on June 26 at the North West Parks Board.