Model Denetric Malope is breaking ground on international fashion stages

From strutting international stages and modelling for prestigious brands to gracing covers of various fashion magazines, Limpopo-born model Denetric Malope is blossoming into a force to be reckoned with in the world of modelling. Malope, who is currently representing South Africa with great pride, says his goals have always been global; he never intended to be a model; rather, he was a fashion designer.

He describes the start of his professional life, saying he was discovered by someone who complimented his appearance and suggested he pursue modelling. Having walked for high-end brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Prada, and Fendi, among others, Malope, who is only 24, has already made a big impact on the cut-throat international fashion scene. “I was attending an African National Fashion Week, and there’s a guy who spotted me and said, ‘darling, you are gorgeous, you should do something like that’. And it was not something that I was doing because I studied fashion and I see myself as a designer,” said Malope.

“So since then, I started deviating and looking in a different direction, thinking this is maybe what I could be as well. And I started falling in love with it.” Malope is also a participant in Momentum’s online conversation series titled “The Science of Success”. The topic of discussion during this chat, which was facilitated by seasoned broadcaster Timothy Maurice Webster, was Malope’s path to becoming a household name.

Malope said he was appreciative of his upbringing and that he has always known he is unique. “I grew up in an area where I was unique and I was allowed to be unique, and my uniqueness was catered for by everyone. I always knew I was different. I didn’t do what everybody else did. I always felt like there’s more that could be done. I still feel like that. But I always wanted more, and I wanted to see more of myself. And even with certain goals that I had set, I always wanted to achieve better and more,” he said. In terms of his international brand and persona, Malope believes that remaining authentic and relevant makes his brand a sustainable one.