Mohale Motaung throws shade at Somizi’s reality show, ‘Imagine how tired we are’

Johannesburg - What started off as the most admired unions have pinnacled in the most unfavourable way, and now what’s left of them is just stories of how it all fell down. Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung have taught many that not all that glitters is gold.

"Imagine how tired we are." These are just a few words that Motaung wrote on his social media account in response to a trailer revealing that his former partner would be telling his side of the story in his reality show. Despite having a controversial split that commanded the attention of many people, now it seems like viewers are ready to close this chapter, with many shooting down the upcoming season of Living the Dream With Somizi.

“The tea is about to be served hot, and with an all-new season of #LivingTheDreamWithSomizi where he changes the narrative and gives South Africans his side of the story,” says Mhlongo’s trailer on Mzansi Magic. The pair both opened up about the dynamics of their relationship, disclosing jaw-dropping news. Last year, when the news broke about the physical abuse claims against Mhlongo, he took some time off from the limelight.

Motaung, who admitted that their relationship had been smooth sailing until the abuse happened, later spoke candidly about what happened behind the scenes. In an interview with Aldrin Sampear, Motaung said he was told he brings nothing to the table except for his pretty face. “I was really myself when I was with him, and I could express myself in many ways. I was happy until certain things started to happen. [I] like the control and being constantly reminded that I bring nothing to the table except for my pretty face,” said Motaung.

The trailer on Showmax also shows Mohale addressing his abuse allegations against Somizi. “I remember him saying that he needs to mess up my face,” Motaung says to Sampear before the trailer cuts to him talking about how “I crawled down the stairs”. The trailer then ended with Sampear asking Mohale why he didn’t open a case.

The pair had a fairy tale wedding that was later uncovered as not valid. They had a wedding but were not married. In a statement that was shared, Mhlongo said: “The decision to withdraw the divorce comes after we were unable to reach an agreement regarding the existence of the marriage.

“We had initially agreed that a marriage existed, but Mohale later claimed that no valid marriage had taken place. “The decision to withdraw the action (divorce) avoids protracted, costly, and acrimonious litigation proceedings. “As a result, the action for divorce has been withdrawn, and the litigation in respect of the divorce is now finalised. This means that no divorce proceedings will take place.”