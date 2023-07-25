Moja Love probing a drug bust that ended in death

Johannesburg - The popular television channel Moja Love says it is investigating a drug bust that led to a man’s death. Robert “Kicks” Varrie reportedly died after an interrogation involving the Sizokuthola host, Xolani Khumalo, and his crew in Katlehong.

The channel said the crew was within the vicinity of the premises when Varrie was being questioned. Moja Love is investigating the circumstances that led to the deceased having to be taken to hospital. In the drug raid that also saw community law enforcement groups, Varrie was reported to have resisted co-operating in the drug bust.

After persistence by Community Police Forum members, he agreed to hand over the illegal drugs that he had been hiding on the premises. “While Moja Love can confirm that the crew was within the vicinity of the premises when the deceased was being questioned, the channel is still investigating the circumstances that led to the deceased having to be allegedly rushed to the hospital. We will wait for the official autopsy results to determine the cause of death. “The show continues to work with law enforcement agencies, and in each of the shows, case numbers are shared, including that the suspects are or were handed over to the authorities for further investigations and legal processes.

“The channel will co-operate with any investigations that may be initiated, and it sends its condolences to the deceased’s family. The channel is also offering the crew and any other interested individuals counselling assistance following the news of the deceased.” In just a few months since the show premiered, it has garnered scores of viewers who never cease to praise Khumalo for boldly takes on drug dealers. Following multiple incidents where the crew’s lives were endangered, calls have been made by political parties requesting that the government intervene.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and the ATM’s Vuyo Zungula were among those calling for security and protection for the Sizokuthola crew. Zungula penned a letter to Police Minister Bheki Cele: “I am writing to draw your immediate attention to a matter of utmost urgency concerning the safety and security of the host and crew members of the television show Sizokuthola, on Moja Love, and the lack of prosecution of the drug dealers exposed by Sizokuthola, a show primarily focused on exposing drug dealers in our Xolani. “As a result of his courageous work as the host of Sizokuthola, (he) has become the target of numerous threats to his life.”