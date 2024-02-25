Moja Love replaces Xolani Khumalo in the return of ‘Sizok’thola’

After Xolani Khumalo’s unpleasant departure as host of the “Sizok’thola” drug-busting show, Moja Love has announced that the show will return in April with Xolani Maphanga as presenter. Maphanga is well known as the host of “X-Repo”, a show that assists those who have been harmed on a personal basis, whether the conflict is between friends, ex-partners, or family members.

Speaking about the new opportunity, Maphanga said they will be working tirelessly with communities in the fight against drugs. “I have witnessed the impact of drugs on the youth, including how they leave families scarred for life, and it gives me great honour to contribute to a social justice programme and a show that tackles the scourge of drugs head-on. This is a fight we cannot win alone, so we will be working closely with communities and law enforcement to fight the scourge of drugs in our communities,” said Maphanga. The channel’s co-heads, Shoki Zama and Livhuwani Dagada, expressed excitement over the return of one of its flagship series, “Sizok’thola”, with Maphanga at the helm.

“As a channel, we are deeply invested in contributing positively to our society, and we are aware of the impact of drugs, not only on the youth, but on the nation as a whole. Through ‘Sizok’thola’ and in collaboration with communities and law enforcement, we are of the firm belief that the show will contribute positively to the fight against drugs. “Xolani is not new to Moja Love’s screens, as he currently presents ‘X-Repo’ and comes with a wealth of experience to deliver this captivating show. He will be sweeping the streets of South Africa clean together with law enforcement while rooting out drugs and exposing drug dealers, including drug lords. From the leafy suburbs to eKasi, Xolani will leave no stone unturned.” The new season is nothing short of exciting, and viewers can look forward to some exhilarating changes, including the addition of sniffer dogs.