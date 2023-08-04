Month-long sensational celebration of pop wraps up in style

Johannesburg - After a month-long celebration of Spotify’s leading playlists, culture, community, conversation, creators, fans, and greasy South African meals in Braamfontein, the pop finally wrapped up on a high note. Mzansi’s favourite music stars, Toss and Moonchild Sanelly, closed the festival with sensational performances.

This exciting experiential pop-up paired South African food with music under a weekly themed programme with activities curated from Wednesdays to Sundays. Spotify Greasy Tunes received more than 4 000 patrons over the four weeks, with local stars gracing the stage and giving memorable performances. The line-up of artists included Oskido, Tyla, Moonchild Sanelly, Toss, Master KG, Muzi, Elaine, DJ Doowap, RADAR Africa alumni Elaine, Master KG, Mellow & Sleazy, Pabi Cooper, Pcee, Justin99, Spotify Equal Africa ambassador for July Khanyisa, Chicco, Kmart, Myztro, and Kelvin Momo.

Themed Mzansi Raps, headlined by Nasty C, Okmalumkoolkat, DJ Akio, MashBeatz, Dee Koala, 25k, Buzzi Lee, DJ Kaymoworld, and more, served nothing but the best of South African hip hop. Sensational performances by Moonchild Sanelly and Toss closes Spotify Greasy Tunes. Picture: Supplied. Speaking at the masterclass, Warren Bokwe said: "Africa boasts dynamic creators with cultural diversity that’s richly expressed through different audio forms, including music. African music is transcending borders, and this is reflected in how its unique sounds, led by Amapiano and Afrobeats, have found a fan following far beyond its borders." Speaking at the launch, Spotify Sub-Saharan Africa Managing Director Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy said: "Spotify has witnessed the undeniable power of audio in spreading South African culture and trends, both within the continent and worldwide. Greasy Tunes, with its embodiment of South African culture and trends, represents an expansion of this influence by blending music and cuisine in a beloved city that resonates with countless individuals."

The activities for the festival week also included an African music masterclass. The two-part masterclass first focused on the role streaming and social media played—and continue to play—in the African music industry's growth over the past couple of years, and the collaborations between African artists, both within the continent and globally, that are also contributing to its growth. The second part looked at the newly launched Spotify Afrobeats site, Afrobeats: Journey to a Billion Streams, a dedicated website to track the explosive West African genre.