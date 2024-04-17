Barely a month after ‘The Star’ exposed that the Moqhaka Local Municipality had spent more than R100 million on a non-existing sewage plant, the municipality has come out to set the record straight. The municipality acknowledged that it did embark on the phase 1 refurbishment of Kroonstad Wastewater Treatment Works, saying that the project was aimed at bringing the plant to some operation.

The Free State municipality’s spokesperson, Dika Kheswa, said on Wednesday the first phase was to only fix certain mechanical problems -- the new mechanical screen, screw pump no 2, mixers, aerators, works on clarifiers and flow Meters. “The municipality did embark on the phase 1 refurbishment of Kroonstad Wastewater. These works were only carried out at the Activated Sludge Plant. “The project cost for phase 1 was R11m for the duration of 6 months. This project was completed in March 2022.

“Phase 2 refurbishment commenced in April 2023, and it is planned for 15 months, with the cost of R92 million. “The project is funded by the Department of Water & Sanitation. The scope of work comprises civil works, pipe works,and mechanical & electrical equipment at the Biological Nutrient Removal (BNR) Plant. “There are some works at the Activated Sludge Plant as well, which was never attended to in Phase1,” Kheswa said.

He said an amount of R18m out of R92m has been paid so far. “The objective of both phase 1 and 2 projects is mainly aimed at stopping the pollution of the Vaal River. The pollution will be stopped once the second phase has been completed.” According to the municipality’s spokesperson, the project is expected to be completed by July.

In September 2021, former deputy president David Mabuza had instructed municipal officials to fix the activated-sludge sewage works, and by May 5, the sludge was proclaimed functional by executive mayor Motlogeloa Mokatsane and his team of officials. The source who had spoken with the publication at the time, said he was surprised to learn that in 2022, the same Activated-Sludge Plant was included in a tender scope due for refurbishment after the auditor-general report noted the R10m refurbishment. “After a visit to the sewage plant in February 2024, it was confirmed by the operator that only one of the two refurbished screw pumps was working, both sand pumps were removed, and the flow meters were not functional.