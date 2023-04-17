Morgan Freeman gives prominence to Mental Health and Substance abuse awareness in a new film

Another gripping and tear-jerking tale with the iconic actor Morgan Freeman at the helm is in the cinemas, shining light on different and thought-provoking life themes. “A good person” tackles challenging themes of grief, substance abuse and mental health awareness, and family struggles.

In this movie different characters find themselves amending their lives after a fatal accident involving their loved ones transforms their lives forever. Florence Pugh portrays the role of Allison who takes viewers on an emotional train as her life turns over from being flawless to facing a horror drug addiction after a fatal accident. Allison finds it difficult to piece her life together as the day of the accident haunts her.

The Star was also part of the screening that attracted a considerable group of people to make their way to Hyde Park Nu Metro. Botlhale Modisane spoke about the movie and why it is worth watching. “The movie was so heavily emotional, it was so beautiful, and it had so many life lessons. It also demonstrates that addiction has no face, it has no colour. Your problems have no face and no colour. And forgiveness. But the biggest thing about forgiveness is that you'll never forgive another person if you have not forgiven yourself. And what's yours will always come to you. It does not matter what happens it will always find you. And there are never coincidences there are always God-incidences. So it was worth all the emotions.

“It was such a great watch. It is something that is highly recommended. So many people and so many families need to see it especially because of the scourge of GBV and just addiction.” said Modisane Vasthila Bissessar who watched the movie with her husband Ramesh also commented pointing out essential themes of the movie. “We always have this thing of wanting life to be and it's anything but perfect. And I think what is so important in the movie is that you learn with all the curve balls life throws at you, you can be justified in your anger, hate, unforgiveness, and pain.